LDA DG Visits Firdous Market Underpass Project Site

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:26 PM

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar on Monday visited the project site of Firdous Market underpass to review the construction work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar on Monday visited the project site of Firdous Market underpass to review the construction work.

According to LDA spokesperson, he expressed satisfaction over the speedy disposal of rainwater that had accumulated in the barrel of the underpass. He lauded efforts of the staff and labour for this purpose.

Ahmad Aziz Tarar directed for ensuring quality of civil work besides utilizing all possible resources for completing this challenging task in time.

He urged the contractors as well as engineers for gearing up their efforts for achieving this objective.

LDA Chief Engineer Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa informed that construction of 10 sump wells for managing rainwater from the adjoining areas of the site had been started, adding that a storage tank of 1.1 million gallons capacity would also be constructed in the nearby Qarshi Park for rainwater.

He told that all the 880 piles and 350 meters long retaining walls had already been completed.

More Stories From Pakistan

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

