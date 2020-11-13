UrduPoint.com
LDA DG Visits Firdous Market Underpass Project

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General visited the Firdous Market Underpass project on Friday and inspected the ongoing construction work.

Talking to the media, he said the construction work of the underpass had entered into final stages.

A decorative pillar was being constructed on which the inaugural plaque of the underpass would be installed, he added.

He said the decision to build the pillar had been taken to enhance beauty of the city.

He said this pillar would be visible from three sides. High rise buildings have been built in and around Gulberg, so it had been decided to build this model to further enhance beauty of the area.

Earlier, the director general directed Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq Chauhan and Project Director AqrarHussain to complete the project by November 19 in all respects.

