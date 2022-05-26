UrduPoint.com

LDA DG Visits LDA Avenue-I Offices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 07:21 PM

LDA DG visits LDA Avenue-I offices

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday visited the LDA Avenue-I offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday visited the LDA Avenue-I offices.

According to a spokesperson, the LDA officers briefed the DG about the functions and various aspects of the LDA Avenue-I and LDA City projects.

The DG directed the officers to formulate a committee to resolve all issues being reported in these two schemes.

He ordered for providing foolproof security to the residents of Avenue-I, renovating parks of the society and providing timely relief to citizens.

He said that officers should ensure safety of files and other records of the schemes, adding that fire safety, fire alarms and other devices should be operational.

Additional Director General (Headquarters) Farqalit Mir, Additional Director General (Housing) Qadeer Ahmed Bajwa, Chief Engineers, LDA City Director Khurram Yaqoob and the other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Chaudhry Muhammad Ali All Housing

Recent Stories

Four new coronavirus cases reported in Potohar tow ..

Four new coronavirus cases reported in Potohar town

1 minute ago
 Eleven babies die in Senegal hospital blaze

Eleven babies die in Senegal hospital blaze

1 minute ago
 Moscow Welcomes China's Participation in Projects ..

Moscow Welcomes China's Participation in Projects in Russian Arctic Region

1 minute ago
 Spain to tighten control over secret services afte ..

Spain to tighten control over secret services after spying scandal

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns Umar Sarfraz Cheema' ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns Umar Sarfraz Cheema's case till May 31

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs FIA to review its cas ..

Islamabad High Court directs FIA to review its case against Sami Ibrahim

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.