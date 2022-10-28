LDA DG visits one-window cell, sports complex

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan visited LDA one window cell and sports complex at Johar Town to review the facilities being provided to the citizens, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan visited LDA one window cell and sports complex at Johar Town to review the facilities being provided to the citizens, here on Friday.

On the occasion, the DG directed the staff to accelerate work to provide maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis in one window. Special officers should be appointed to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis, he said. He added that separate seats/lounges should be arranged for women and senior citizens at the one-window cell. Delaying tactics in solving the problems of the citizens coming to the LDA offices would not be tolerated at all, he instructed.

The DG also inspected the gym and indoor play land in the LDA sports complex and visited other parts including snooker, table tennis, gym, squash, swimming pool, steam bath system. While giving instructions to the officers, he directed to use all resources for the provision of sports facilities to the members of sports complex and regular service and maintenance of gym and play land should be ensured.

Additional Director General Headquarters Farqleet Mir, Additional Director General Housing Safiullah Gondal, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Director Administration Imran Ali, Director Computer Services Abdul Basit, Akbar Nakai and other relevant officers were present.