LDA DG Visits Sagian Rehabilitation Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LDA DG visits Sagian rehabilitation project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Thursday visited Sagian road rehabilitation and improvement project to review the arrangements.

According to spokesperson for LDA here, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will lay the foundation stone of Sagian road rehabilitation project on Friday (tomorrow).

DGPR Rubina Afzal, Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan and Project Director Iqrarul Hassan also accompanied the Director General.

Speaking on the occasion, the LDA DG said that Sagian road rehabilitation project has been started on the special direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that development work on the project is in full swing and its cost would be Rs 4.32 billion, adding that the project will be completed within the period of eight months, under which four roads would be constructed, repaired and rehabilitated.

He said that all the ongoing mega projects in the city including Sagian road project will be completed on time.

