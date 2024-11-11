Open Menu

LDA DG Visits Thokar Entry Point

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM

DG Tahir Farooq visited the Thokar Niaz Baig entry point on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) LDA DG Tahir Farooq visited the Thokar Niaz Baig entry point on Monday.

Chief Engineer LDA, Asrar Saeed and the Project Director reviewed the ongoing works. In a briefing, it was informed that the construction of the footpath on one side of Thokar has been completed while solar lights have been installed on the footpaths.

Installation of all ramps is complete and they have become operational. On the other side of the road, the repair, maintenance and expansion work is still going on. The project director informed about the problems being faced in the work due to traffic pressure and rush.

The LDA DG said that along with the work, the convenience of citizens should also be taken into consideration. The DG said that the extension of the entrance and exit road will provide convenience to citizens.

