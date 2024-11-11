LDA DG Visits Thokar Entry Point
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM
DG Tahir Farooq visited the Thokar Niaz Baig entry point on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) LDA DG Tahir Farooq visited the Thokar Niaz Baig entry point on Monday.
Chief Engineer LDA, Asrar Saeed and the Project Director reviewed the ongoing works. In a briefing, it was informed that the construction of the footpath on one side of Thokar has been completed while solar lights have been installed on the footpaths.
Installation of all ramps is complete and they have become operational. On the other side of the road, the repair, maintenance and expansion work is still going on. The project director informed about the problems being faced in the work due to traffic pressure and rush.
The LDA DG said that along with the work, the convenience of citizens should also be taken into consideration. The DG said that the extension of the entrance and exit road will provide convenience to citizens.
Recent Stories
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices
SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit
SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model
Robber killed in encounter
Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, annexation of Palestinian terri ..
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel
US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qaiser Ahmed4 minutes ago
-
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride4 minutes ago
-
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices4 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in encounter19 minutes ago
-
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"19 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme7 seconds ago
-
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for Girls Degree College25 minutes ago
-
256 drug traffickers arrested in eight days25 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST25 minutes ago
-
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases26 minutes ago
-
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat8 minutes ago