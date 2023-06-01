LDA DG visits to one window cell, reviews performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa paid a surprise visit to LDA One Window Cell here on Thursday.

The DG reviewed the performance and attendance of the staff posted at one window cell. Director One Window gave a briefing to the commissioner.

LDA DG personally met the citizens who came to the one window cell and took feedback about the working and performance of the cell staff. He also inspected the performance of senior citizen desk and overseas counter during the visit.

He directed the director one windows to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis coming to one window on priority basis. Special attention should be given to save the valuable time of the citizens, he asserted and said that the officers should consider the problems of the citizens as their personal work and ensure timely measures to solve the issues. He stressed that failure to provide better services to the citizens would not be tolerated. Additional Director General Housing Shahmir Iqbal, Additional Director General Syed Munawar Bukhari and other officers were present.