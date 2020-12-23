LDA DG visits two housing schemes in city

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Wednesday visited Lahore Medical Housing Scheme phase-I and New Palm Villas land subdivision on Canal road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Wednesday visited Lahore Medical Housing Scheme phase-I and New Palm Villas land subdivision on Canal road.

According to LDA spokesperson, the LDA DG reviewed the implementation status of approved scheme plans and adherence to planning standards in these schemes during the visit.

He also inspected width of roads, parks, public buildings and plots allocated for other purposes in these schemes.

The Director General directed for identifying illegally installed water pumps in these schemes which had been in violation of the approved number.

He said that proposals were being chalked out for taking action against the illegal housing schemes and violations of scheme plans committed by the approved schemes. He said that recommendations were also being finalized for taking action against illegal water pumping by private schemes and individuals.

Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and relevant directors were also present on the occasion.