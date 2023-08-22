Open Menu

LDA Digitizes Mohlanwal Housing Scheme Records

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 09:49 PM

LDA digitizes Mohlanwal Housing Scheme records

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has successfully concluded the digitization of records of the Mohlanwal Housing Scheme.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Director General of LDA, affirmed that the record-sifting process for all schemes under the Housing Directorate � 8 has been completed.

He emphasized accelerating similar endeavors for all other housing schemes under the LDA purview.

After the completion of the sifting process, the records of the Mohlanwal Housing Scheme have been transformed into a digital format. The digitalized record is now available online, following the established patterns set by LDA Avenue-1 and Jubilee Town.

