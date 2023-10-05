LDA evacuates 6 kanal commercial land

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday conducted a grand operation

against illegal construction and “Qabza Mafia”, evacuated more than 6 Kanal

commercial land in Johar Town.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of properties valued at billions of rupees,

notably, plots numbered 80, 81, 82, and surrounding areas were reclaimed.

This operation was meticulously executed under the supervision of Operation

Director Seven Muazzam Rasheed.