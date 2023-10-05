Open Menu

LDA Evacuates 6 Kanal Commercial Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

LDA evacuates 6 kanal commercial land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday conducted a grand operation

against illegal construction and “Qabza Mafia”, evacuated more than 6 Kanal

commercial land in Johar Town.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of properties valued at billions of rupees,

notably, plots numbered 80, 81, 82, and surrounding areas were reclaimed.

This operation was meticulously executed under the supervision of Operation

Director Seven Muazzam Rasheed.

Related Topics

Lahore Billion

Recent Stories

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 202 ..

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 announces &#039;Congress You ..

30 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congr ..

Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congress demonstrates its role in p ..

60 minutes ago
 ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to ..

ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to minimise emissions

60 minutes ago
 Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

2 hours ago
 French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable e ..

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Ze ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainab ..

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel industry in U ..

3 hours ago
 Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

4 hours ago
 LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

4 hours ago
 Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

4 hours ago
 Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan