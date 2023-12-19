Open Menu

LDA Evacuates Two Plots From Land Grabbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 07:33 PM

On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted an early morning operation against the mafia involved in land grabbing in Tajpura and took possession of two plots worth crores of rupees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted an early morning operation against the mafia involved in land grabbing in Tajpura and took possession of two plots worth crores of rupees.

During the operation, LDA teams evacuated Plot No. 57 and 59 Block A situated at main road in Tajpura Scheme.The operation was supervised by Director Housing V Shahbazul Haque Ghurki.

Later, the LDA teams demolished 2 illegal constructions near Shadbagh, Gujarpura Scheme and Canal Road in the ongoing operation against illegal constructions.

The operation was supervised by Director Town Planning One Ayesha Mutahir.

LDA teams partially demolished the under-construction structure at Harbanspura Mor, Main Canal Road. The illegal construction on Canal Road opposite Sozo Water Park was completely demolished. On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA, operations against illegal constructions/occupation mafia are going on across the city.

