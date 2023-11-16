Open Menu

LDA Gets Clear Govt Land In Quaid-e-Azam Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 06:56 PM

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) conducted a mega operation in Quaid-e-Azam Town on Thursday and removed encroachments and slums, set up on the government land worth crore of rupees

On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the teams executed an operation on 14-kanal land of parking and park site, temporary encroachments were made by private persons.

The operation was supervised by Director Housing Zafar Iqbal, while heavy contingent of enforcement and police was present on the spot.

