LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in Lahore  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2025) Lahore Development Authoirty (LDA) governing body on Friday granted in-principle approval for the construction of six key structural plan roads in the provincial capital.

Xi key structural plan roads included Structure Plan Road from Shaukat Chowk to Doctors Hospital, Structure Plan Road from Shadiwal Chowk to Nazaria-e-Pakistan Road, Structure Plan Road from Expo Center to Khayaban-e-Jinnah Phase One, Structure Plan Road (Neelum Road) from Pine Avenue to Ferozepur Road, Structure Plan Road Expo Ring Road Phase One and Structure Plan Road (Chenab Road) from LDA City to Sui Asal.

Agenda of management of mosques in LDA Avenue One, Jubilee Town, and Mohlanwal schemes, and formation of a management committee for LDA private housing schemes were also discussed.

An agenda was also presented for imposing infrastructure development charges for the integrated development of structural plan roads.

Additionally, the agenda included signing an MoU between PLRA and LDA for the transfer of remaining property records, digital transformation, technology sharing, and mutual cooperation.

The decion was taken in the Second meeting of governing body of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for the current year that was held under the chairmanship of LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmed.

Chaudhry Shehbaz Ahmed, Vice Chairman WASA; LDA Director General Tahir Farooq; LDA Authority Member and Parliamentary Secretary for Housing Barrister Sultan Bajwa, Technical Members Abdul Hanan and Akbar Sheikh were present there in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, TEPA Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain, Additional DG UP, Chief Metropolitan Planning Officer, Chief Town Planners, Director Finance, Director DG Headquarters, Chief IT Officer, Director LDA City, Director C&I, and relevant officers from LDA, TEPA, and WASA. Representatives from Additional Secretary Housing, P&D, Local Government, Commissioner’s Office, NESPAK, and Finance Department also participated.