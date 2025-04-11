Open Menu

LDA Governing Body Approves Construction Of Six Major Structure Plan Roads In Lahore

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2025 | 08:58 PM

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in Lahore  

MoU between PLRA and LDA regarding transfer of remaining property records, digital transformation, technology sharing, and mutual cooperation has also been signed

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2025) Lahore Development Authoirty (LDA) governing body on Friday granted in-principle approval for the construction of six key structural plan roads in the provincial capital.

Xi key structural plan roads included Structure Plan Road from Shaukat Chowk to Doctors Hospital, Structure Plan Road from Shadiwal Chowk to Nazaria-e-Pakistan Road, Structure Plan Road from Expo Center to Khayaban-e-Jinnah Phase One, Structure Plan Road (Neelum Road) from Pine Avenue to Ferozepur Road, Structure Plan Road Expo Ring Road Phase One and Structure Plan Road (Chenab Road) from LDA City to Sui Asal.

Agenda of management of mosques in LDA Avenue One, Jubilee Town, and Mohlanwal schemes, and formation of a management committee for LDA private housing schemes were also discussed.

An agenda was also presented for imposing infrastructure development charges for the integrated development of structural plan roads.

Additionally, the agenda included signing an MoU between PLRA and LDA for the transfer of remaining property records, digital transformation, technology sharing, and mutual cooperation.

The decion was taken in the Second meeting of governing body of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for the current year that was held under the chairmanship of LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmed.

Chaudhry Shehbaz Ahmed, Vice Chairman WASA; LDA Director General Tahir Farooq; LDA Authority Member and Parliamentary Secretary for Housing Barrister Sultan Bajwa, Technical Members Abdul Hanan and Akbar Sheikh were present there in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, TEPA Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain, Additional DG UP, Chief Metropolitan Planning Officer, Chief Town Planners, Director Finance, Director DG Headquarters, Chief IT Officer, Director LDA City, Director C&I, and relevant officers from LDA, TEPA, and WASA. Representatives from Additional Secretary Housing, P&D, Local Government, Commissioner’s Office, NESPAK, and Finance Department also participated.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Road From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

9 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

9 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

10 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

10 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan