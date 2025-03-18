Open Menu

LDA Holds Computerized Ballot For Plots With PITB's Support

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A computerized ballot for residential and commercial plots was organized under the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) at the LDA sports Complex in Johar Town, with the collaboration of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB). The event was attended by LDA's Director-General, Tahir Farooq.

The ballot was conducted for commercial and residential plots located in Johar Town, Jubilee Town, and Mustafa Town. DG LDA Tahir Farooq congratulated the lucky winners whose plots were drawn. He emphasized that the ballot was conducted in a completely transparent manner with the support of PITB.

The ballot included plots of 7 Marlas and 1 Kanal in Johar Town, 2 Marlas in Mustafa Town, and 10 Marlas in Jubilee Town. DG Farooq stated that LDA is working diligently to provide affordable and quality housing projects to citizens.

He added that LDA is offering plots in its schemes on easy instalment plans over three years.

The ceremony was attended by additional DG Housing, additional DG Special Initiatives, Chief Town Planner, Chief IT Officer, Director Auction, and other senior officials.

Later on, LDA announced the schedule for its third ballot draw, following the success of the first two. As part of the upcoming ballot, LDA has made available one Kanal plots in LDA City on easy instalment plans and the second ballot of the year will take place in May 2025.

The draw will include plots from LDA City, Green Town, and Gujarpura, offering residents the opportunity to own plots on affordable instalment plans.

