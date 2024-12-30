LDA holds computerized ballot for residential plots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) held a computerized ballot for residential plots in prime locations of Tajpura, Jubilee Town, and Johar Town.

The event, conducted in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), took place at the Expo Centre in Johar Town. The ballot was attended by Minister for Housing Punjab Bilal Yaseen, LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmad, Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Sultan Bajwa, and LDA DG Tahir Farooq.

Minister Bilal Yaseen, while addressing the occasion, congratulated the fortunate winners of the plots and praised the transparent process. "This computerized ballot was conducted in collaboration with PITB, ensuring complete transparency. The plots available in this ballot are 5 and 7-marla residential plots in Johar Town, Tajpura, and Jubilee Town," said the minister.

He further added that the new year would bring another gift for citizens in the form of the "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" program, a housing initiative spearheaded by Maryam Nawaz.

"LDA is diligently working to provide affordable and excellent housing projects for citizens, offering them a golden opportunity to own a home," he said.

LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmad stated that LDA is offering 88 plots in these areas on easy instalments over three years. "We are working under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide relief to the common people," he emphasized.

Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Sultan Bajwa mentioned that 1,201 successful applicants participated in the ballot. "Among all the development authorities, LDA is leading in providing quality services," he remarked.

LDA DG Tahir Farooq, during his speech, said, "The successful applicants will be required to make payments in 12 equal instalments over three years," he added.

The ballot received a substantial number of applications: 455 for Jubilee Town, 610 for Johar Town, and 136 for Tajpura Scheme. Citizens who have successfully won the plots can check their Names on the official LDA website at lda.gop.pk.