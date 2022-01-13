LDA inaugurates gym/playland for children

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday inaugurated a gym/ indoor playland for children at the LDA Sports Complex, Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday inaugurated a gym/ indoor playland for children at the LDA sports Complex, Johar Town.

According to LDA spokesperson here, Member Governing Body of LDA, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, inaugurated the Playland while LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, Additional Director General (Headquarters) Farqalit Mir and others were present.

LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that the gym/indoor playland would provide entertainment for the children along with mental and physical development, adding that this was a unique project of its kind for children.

He said that the gym/playland was specially designed for 3 to 8 years old children, adding that other facilities for children includes gym, doll house, bowling room, playland and slides.

He said that the gym/ playland could accommodate up to 50 children at a time, adding that the LDA Sports Complex was providing facilities for people of all ages.