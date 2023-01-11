UrduPoint.com

LDA Launches Anti-encroachment Operation On Nine Roads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

LDA launches anti-encroachment operation on nine roads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday launched an operation against encroachments on nine roads of the provincial capital.

The encroachments will be removed from Johar Town Main Road, Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, Wahdat Road, Multan Road, Zahoor Elahi Road, MM Alam Road, Mustafa Town Main Road, Jubilee Town Main Road, LDA Avenue Main Road, Shadman Main Road, Garden Town Main Road, Kalma Chowk to Faisal Town, Main Road Township and Khokhar Chowk to Hamdard Chowk.

Director General LDA Amir Ahmed Khan said the roads would be made model ones besidesovercoming environment pollution and resolving parking issues,therefore, the decision wastaken to conduct the operation.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Road From

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

2 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

3 hours ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

3 hours ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

5 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.