LDA launches anti-encroachment operation on nine roads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday launched an operation against encroachments on nine roads of the provincial capital.

The encroachments will be removed from Johar Town Main Road, Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, Wahdat Road, Multan Road, Zahoor Elahi Road, MM Alam Road, Mustafa Town Main Road, Jubilee Town Main Road, LDA Avenue Main Road, Shadman Main Road, Garden Town Main Road, Kalma Chowk to Faisal Town, Main Road Township and Khokhar Chowk to Hamdard Chowk.

Director General LDA Amir Ahmed Khan said the roads would be made model ones besidesovercoming environment pollution and resolving parking issues,therefore, the decision wastaken to conduct the operation.