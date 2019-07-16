LDA launches crackdown against encroachments, unapproved housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam has directed the officials concerned for launching a massive crackdown against land grabbers, encroachments, illegal constructions, unlawful commercial activities as well as unapproved housing schemes in the city.

According to spokesperson of LDA, the DG said that those involved in such cases have been warned for vacating the state land, removing illegal occupation as well as winding up unlawful commercial activities within 15 days, failing which they would have to face stern legal action.

The LDA has also decided to launch a massive operation against the structures constructed outside the houseline of streets including ramps, steel fences, gates, illegal extensions of buildings and other encroachments causing hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians in its controlled area, including private housing schemes as well as LDA's own housing schemes.

The operation will continue till the restoration of original width of roads.

The LDA has further cautioned the encroachers to demolish by themselves all permanent or temporary illegal constructions otherwise demolition expenditure would also be charged from them.