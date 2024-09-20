Open Menu

LDA Launches Internship Program For Students

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LDA launches internship program for students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has initiated an internship program under the youth-friendly vision of the Chief Minister and in the first phase, 12 students have joined the Town Planning Wing.

The program will provide internship opportunities to students from key universities in the city. Twelve students from various programs at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) have been attached to the Town Planning Wing. The students were chosen in collaboration with university faculty.

Interns will also gain experience in Town Planning, Urban Development, Metropolitan Planning, and Engineering Wings.

Director General LDA, Tahir Farooq, welcomed the selected interns and emphasized that LDA is opening itself as an institution for research and new trends. He stated that collaboration with educational institutions would improve LDA's working efficiency.

He encouraged the students to conduct their research at LDA and share their findings and learning with the institution. IT-based reforms are being implemented in LDA under the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and feedback from university students will be utilized for the reforms, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif University Of Engineering And Technology From Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

7 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

9 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

21 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

24 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

24 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan