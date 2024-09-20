LDA launches internship program for students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has initiated an internship program under the youth-friendly vision of the Chief Minister and in the first phase, 12 students have joined the Town Planning Wing.

The program will provide internship opportunities to students from key universities in the city. Twelve students from various programs at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) have been attached to the Town Planning Wing. The students were chosen in collaboration with university faculty.

Interns will also gain experience in Town Planning, Urban Development, Metropolitan Planning, and Engineering Wings.

Director General LDA, Tahir Farooq, welcomed the selected interns and emphasized that LDA is opening itself as an institution for research and new trends. He stated that collaboration with educational institutions would improve LDA's working efficiency.

He encouraged the students to conduct their research at LDA and share their findings and learning with the institution. IT-based reforms are being implemented in LDA under the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and feedback from university students will be utilized for the reforms, he added.