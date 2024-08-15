LDA launches online approval process for residential building plans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has initiated a new online system for approval of residential building plans, aimed at enhancing efficiency and accessibility for citizens.

The move is part of LDA's ongoing efforts to improve service delivery through the LDA Citizen Facilitation Centre (One Window Cell).

The LDA's E-Service Centre has already received 12 online submissions of private scheme maps. The process now includes issuing challans and handling the entire approval process online, significantly reducing the need for physical interactions.

LDA Director General, Tahir Farooq, on Thursday reviewed the new online process at the E-Service Centre. Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, and Chief Town Planner I, Asadul Zaman, provided detailed briefings to the DG regarding the new system's functionalities and benefits.

In his address, DG LDA Tahir Farooq emphasized the importance of expediting the approval process for residential building plans. He urged that the online map approval system be promoted further, with a plan to eventually phase out the physical submission and approval system.

The DG also examined the daily applications received at the Citizen Facilitation Centre and addressed concerns raised by overseas Pakistanis visiting the centre. The Director of the Citizen Facilitation Centre (One Window Cell) provided an update on the ongoing reforms and the centre's operations.

This shift to an online system is expected to streamline procedures, reduce processing times, and enhance the overall experience for applicants.