LDA Launches Online Approval Process For Residential Building Plans
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has initiated a new online system for approval of residential building plans, aimed at enhancing efficiency and accessibility for citizens.
The move is part of LDA's ongoing efforts to improve service delivery through the LDA Citizen Facilitation Centre (One Window Cell).
The LDA's E-Service Centre has already received 12 online submissions of private scheme maps. The process now includes issuing challans and handling the entire approval process online, significantly reducing the need for physical interactions.
LDA Director General, Tahir Farooq, on Thursday reviewed the new online process at the E-Service Centre. Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, and Chief Town Planner I, Asadul Zaman, provided detailed briefings to the DG regarding the new system's functionalities and benefits.
In his address, DG LDA Tahir Farooq emphasized the importance of expediting the approval process for residential building plans. He urged that the online map approval system be promoted further, with a plan to eventually phase out the physical submission and approval system.
The DG also examined the daily applications received at the Citizen Facilitation Centre and addressed concerns raised by overseas Pakistanis visiting the centre. The Director of the Citizen Facilitation Centre (One Window Cell) provided an update on the ongoing reforms and the centre's operations.
This shift to an online system is expected to streamline procedures, reduce processing times, and enhance the overall experience for applicants.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four suspects involved in street crimes arrested6 minutes ago
-
Pir Bala Warsak Road blast leaves 2 police officials critically injured36 minutes ago
-
Foreign tourists are safe in flood-hit Astore: NDMA tells PM2 hours ago
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days10 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel11 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan11 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st13 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest13 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production13 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2013 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children13 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates14 hours ago