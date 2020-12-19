UrduPoint.com
LDA Launches Operation Against Khokhar Palace

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 06:02 PM

LDA launches operation against Khokhar Palace

Khokhar House is owned by PML-N leader Saiful Malook Khokhar in Johar Town area--which LDA claims was built in violation of law.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) along with police reached Khokhar Palace near Multan road area to demolish one of its wall built illegally, the reports said on Saturday.

Heavy police contingents were there for security of the LDA officials on the spot.

A local tv reported that one of the walls of Khokhar Palace was built in violation of law.

Saiful Malook Khokhar and his other family members owned this palace.

(More to Come)

