LDA launches special anti-encroachment drive in housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) launched a special campaign to eliminate encroachments from its residential schemes.

As part of this initiative, the Enforcement Squad carried out demolitions of illegal structures built outside residential properties, including permanent sheds, iron grills and other encroachments.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq also visited Sabzazar Scheme and inspected various areas of L and N Blocks, where he reviewed the ongoing anti-encroachment operation.

Residents of the area had constructed unauthorized extensions, including concrete structures and shades in front of their homes. The LDA teams took action to remove these encroachments to restore the original layout of the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, DG LDA Tahir Farooq urged citizens to voluntarily remove all unauthorized structures, including sheds and platforms, to avoid enforcement actions.

He also directed the concerned departments to expand the operation in the coming days to other blocks of Sabzazar and Allama Iqbal Town. He emphasized that all blocks will be cleared in a phased manner.

The DG LDA reiterated that the authority will continue its anti-encroachment drive across all LDA housing schemes on a daily basis.

The operation involved the Director Housing-IV, Director Enforcement, enforcement squads, heavy machinery, and police personnel.