LDA launches sustainable development projects in Gulberg Scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has initiated steps to transform the provincial capital into a more livable city.

Following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Minister for Housing and Urban Development Punjab Bilal Yaseen, along with PML-N leader Hafiz Mian Nauman Ahmad laid the foundation for development projects in Gulberg on Friday. They were joined by DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, at the ceremony.

The development efforts in the Gulberg Scheme are being carried out under a sustainable development model.

Minister Bilal Yaseen spoke during the event, stating that under the sustainable model, Block B-3 of the Gulberg Scheme will be developed into a model block. Special measures will be taken for pedestrians, with enhanced footpaths and improved road signage. In addition, rainwater drainage systems will be revamped, and rainwater wells will be constructed to manage stormwater effectively.

The streets will be reconstructed and repaired, with the installation of tiles around the periphery. Underground wiring will be implemented, and green areas will be developed. Solar street lights will be installed, and all these tasks are expected to be completed within the next three months.

Bilal Yaseen further emphasized that these efforts, part of the Punjab government’s 10-month plan, aim to provide the best possible facilities to the public. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, government resources are being directed towards projects that benefit the people. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership is actively working to resolve the day-to-day challenges faced by the public, especially in addressing the country's economic and public service issues.

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed, Project Director, and other relevant officials.