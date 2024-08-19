Open Menu

LDA & MCL Initiate Operation To Remove Construction Materials, Debris From Roads

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

LDA & MCL initiate operation to remove construction materials, debris from roads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the district administration have launched an operation to remove construction materials and debris from various areas of the provincial capital on Monday.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq visited Adda Plot, Pine Avenue, and adjacent roads to oversee the operation.

During the visit, the DG directed the Chief Town Planner of LDA and the Assistant Commissioner of Raiwind to remove encroachments and construction debris promptly. He emphasized that any properties found storing construction materials without following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be sealed, and legal action would be taken against the violators.

The DG urged citizens to cover construction materials with green sheets and adhere to SOPs, ensuring that materials are kept within the building line.

He also instructed that strict compliance with SOPs be enforced on under-construction plazas and other properties.

The operation aims to clear temporary and permanent encroachments from Adda Plot, Pine Avenue, and nearby roads. Illegal boards placed on greenbelts and footpaths will also be removed.

The LDA DG ordered the enforcement squad to collaborate with the district administration for joint actions in the areas.

During the visit, Director DG Headquarters Asif Hussain, Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir, Director Town Planning, LDA Enforcement Squad, and MCL staff were present.

