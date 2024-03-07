LDA, MCL team demolishes illegal structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore team, during its ongoing crackdown on illegal constructions and encroachments, demolished and sealed several structures and properties besides shifting the livestock the corporation sheds, here on Thursday.

The team took action in LDA Avenue-1 and Jubilee Town and illegal encroachments and sheds for buffaloes were removed while dozens of cattle-heads were shifted to the corporation sheds. The operation was supervised by Director Avenue Asadullah Cheema.

According to a spokesman for the LDA, a comprehensive operation against illegal constructions/ encroachments was under way throughout the city while Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa were overseeing the operation.