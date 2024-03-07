LDA, MCL Team Demolishes Illegal Structures
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore team, during its ongoing crackdown on illegal constructions and encroachments, demolished and sealed several structures and properties besides shifting the livestock the corporation sheds, here on Thursday.
The team took action in LDA Avenue-1 and Jubilee Town and illegal encroachments and sheds for buffaloes were removed while dozens of cattle-heads were shifted to the corporation sheds. The operation was supervised by Director Avenue Asadullah Cheema.
According to a spokesman for the LDA, a comprehensive operation against illegal constructions/ encroachments was under way throughout the city while Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa were overseeing the operation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex- caretaker FM Jilani calls on PM Shehbaz2 minutes ago
-
ANF organises "Drug Awareness Poster Competition" between different Schools3 minutes ago
-
Police resolve blind murder case of youth , alleged murderers arrested3 minutes ago
-
Prices of essential food items fixes during Ramazan13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs24 minutes ago
-
CJ, PHC visits blood donation camp32 minutes ago
-
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan38 minutes ago
-
Speedy truck kills pedestrian42 minutes ago
-
Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted42 minutes ago
-
DPO directs officials to make Green Pakistan Project successful42 minutes ago
-
Governor greets UET students for academic success43 minutes ago
-
Traffic police rally to proliferate awareness on traffic rules43 minutes ago