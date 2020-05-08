LDA One Window Cell resumes operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The One Window Cell of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday resumed operation after 46 days.

According to LDA spokesperson, on direction of the Prime Minister for encouraging construction industry, LDA has started receiving applications for sanction of new building plans, permission for addition and alteration in existing buildings as well as authorization for commercialization of properties.

LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran visited the One Window Cell and reviewed its function while member of the governing body of LDA Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi and LDA Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar accompanied him during the visit.

The Vice Chairman directed the relevant officers for further improving the arrangements and ensuring cleanliness of the premises. He directed for providing sanitizer at every counter of One Window Cell.

A total of 48 applicants visited the One Window Cell on the first day.

The Vice Chairman was informed that in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, LDA has made special arrangements for avoiding crowding of the people, applicants have been asked to get online appointment before coming to the One Window Cell and a web portal has been specially launched for giving appointments to the people. Applicants are being informed through SMS about the time being given to them and they have to present this SMS on arrival at the One Widow Cell.

LDA has also provided hand washing facility, sanitizers and germicide tunnel at its office for applicants. No applicant is allowed to enter LDA office without face mask while all the staff working in one window was also wearing face masks and using sanitizers.