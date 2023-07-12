LDA one window cell to work in two shifts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :One window cell of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will now work in two shifts and two directors have been appointed to improve performance and timely execution of complaints.

After the visit of the chief minister to the LDA, the commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa called a meeting and removed the Director One Window Cell.

Timings of the cell has been changed from 9am to 9pm and citizens will now be able to avail LDA related services till 9pm.

The DG directed the additional DG Housing to monitor performance of officers and issues related to the cell.

To improve efficiency, separate director operations have been appointed in both shiftswhile more staff will also be appointed. On the instructions of the DG, the orders havebeen issued.