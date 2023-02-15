LDA operation against encroachments, illegal parking outside hospitals

Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Aamir Ahmad Khan has issued directions to conduct operation against encroachments and illegal parking outside major government hospitals in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Aamir Ahmad Khan has issued directions to conduct operation against encroachments and illegal parking outside major government hospitals in the city.

Chief Town Planner Asad-uz-Zaman would be the focal person of the operations.

The DG LDA said that in the first phase, illegal encroachments would be removed from outside Lahore General Hospital, Children's Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, and in the second phase, strict action would be taken against encroachments outside Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital and other major health facilities.

He said that the relatives of the patients have to face severe difficulties on the emergency, entrance and exit routes of the government hospitals, removing the encroachments outside the hospitals would also help in improving the smooth traffic flow, he added.

The DG said that the LDA teams would conduct operations with the support of the district and hospital administration. He also issued instructions to all the directors concerned in this regard.