LDA organises family cycling event

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :To provide with healthy activities to citizens, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) organised a grand family cycling event, here on Sunday.

The event was organised on the directions of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa by the LDA with the help of private sector.

The cycling event was held to combat smog, to promote a healthy environment and encourage positive civic activities, said Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA. He said the family cycling event started from Liberty Chowk, passing through Main Boulevard Gulberg, Zahoor Elahi Road and concluded back at Liberty Chowk.

Commissioner Randhawa led the ride and completed the track. Cycling groups, families, children, a large number of citizens and media houses also participated in the event. Officers from the LDA, MCL, district administration, police, PHA, LWMC, and Rescue-1122 also participated in the family cycling event.

The commissioner said that the purpose of the event was to raise awareness about environmental pollution in the city. "Lahore is our home and citizens should come forward to promote a healthy environment," the commissioner said.

He stated that a green line has been designated for bicyclists from Liberty Roundabout to Zahoor Elahi Road. Cycling events will be included in the city's annual Calendar, creating a continuous series of cycling events.

The Lahore High Court has clear directions for promoting healthy activities in the city and instructions have been issued to set up green lanes for cycling, the Commissioner added.

Under the anti-smog campaign, 135 intersections in the city were being expanded to reduce traffic congestion, he said adding tanneries that were not connected to the Chrome Removal Water Treatment Plant would be closed on noncompliance.