'LDA OWC Working To Encourage Construction Industry'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

'LDA OWC working to encourage construction industry'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) One Window Cell (OWC) is still working despite several employees being infected with the coronavirus to encourage the construction industry.

According to LDA spokesperson, One Window Cell is receiving various requests from citizens daily from 10 a.

m. to 2 p.m and citizens coming to OWC have been advised to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures.

Citizens are advised to get an appointment through LDA's website or LDA Insaf mobile App to come to OWC, he said and added that applicants would be informed through SMS and they could check their status on website www.lda.gop.pk.

