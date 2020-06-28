UrduPoint.com
LDA Postpones Properties Auction

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

LDA postpones properties auction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) announced that the auction of its properties, scheduled for Monday (June 29) has been postponed and it would be rescheduled soon.

According to a spokesperson here on Sunday, it was decided due to lockdown in different areas of the city.

The aaution of the commercial and residential plots as well as lease rights of two parking plazasand two community centres has been postponed.

