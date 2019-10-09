UrduPoint.com
LDA, PTCL Sign MoU For Renovation Of Underpasses

Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:01 AM



The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the renovation of underpasses in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the renovation of underpasses in the provincial capital.

LDA Director General Usman Mouzam and PTCL Chief Human Resource Officer Syed Mazhar Hussain signed the MoU here at the Chief Minister's Office. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Under the MoU, the PTCL will carry out beautification and uplifting of 19 underpasses in 90 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Buzdar said the beautification work would highlight the services of national personalities after whom the underpasses had been named.

He said special attention was being given for the beautification of cities in Punjab and like the PTCL other institutions should also play their role in that regard.

The chief minister said public welfare projects would be completed through public-private partnership. The public-private partnership based projects had proved successful in the whole world but unluckily it was not given much attention in the past, he added.

He said the Punjab Public-Private Authority had been constituted for public-private partnership.

Mazhar Hussain said it was a matter of pride for the PTCL to extend cooperation to the LDA for the beautification of the city. The PTCL would continue to play its role for further beautifying the provincial metropolis, he added.

Earlier, PTCL officials called on the chief minister and briefed him about the renovation of underpasses.

Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, DG LDA, Syed Mazhar Hussain and others were present on the occasion.

