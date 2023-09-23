Open Menu

LDA Razes 40 Illegal Properties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2023 | 05:41 PM

LDA razes 40 illegal properties

LAHORE, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday razed another 40 illegal constructions besides sealing 15 properties during an operation in Jubilee Town and LDA Avenue One.

In a decisive move directed by the Commissioner Lahore and Director General LDA, extensive actions were undertaken by the teams headed by Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

In LDA Avenue One, properties situated in Blocks A, C, J and M underwent partial demolition and neutralization.

Meanwhile, in Jubilee Town, encroachments in Blocks A, B and C were systematically removed.

It was evident that these properties had been unlawfully repurposed for commercial activitiesdespite prior issuance of multiple notices to the property owners.

