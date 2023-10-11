LDA razes another three commercial properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), in its ongoing crackdown against illegal properties,

demolished another three commercial properties in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman for the LDA, on directions of Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a team took action under the supervision of Operation Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, in Marghazar Colony, Manssora and Awan Town.

These properties were demolished due to non-compliance of several notices issued by the authority.