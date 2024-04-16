Open Menu

LDA Razes Several Illegal Constructions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday conducted an operation against violators of illegal constructions and demolished structures of ten properties.

In a response to the directives of LDA DG Tahir Farooq, LDA teams took an action in Shadman, Muslim Town, Jail Road, and Timber Market after giving several warnings to property owners.

The operation was supervised by Director Town Planning Ayesha Muttahir and properties with unpaid commercial fees, including private schools, clinics, offices, and medical stores, were sealed on account of non-payment.

Shops with illegal constructions on Main Ferozepur Road were also demolished while on Jail Road, construction on the third floor of a showroom was partially dismantled.

Illegal constructions in the Timber Market area were also razed to the ground and rooms constructed illegally in private schools were also demolished.

