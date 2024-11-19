LDA reclaims 55 plots

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved 55 residential plots worth tens of millions of rupees from illegal occupation during operations against land grabbers, mafias and encroachments in Lahore’s Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved 55 residential plots worth tens of millions of rupees from illegal occupation during operations against land grabbers, mafias and encroachments in Lahore’s Johar Town.

LDA teams demolished illegally established huts and encroachments on 55 LDA owned residential plots in R-Block of Johar Town.

LDA’s Director Housing-VII, Moazzam Rashid supervised the demolition operation, carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

Likewise, LDA Director General Tahir Farooq directed continuing operations and taking all possible measures to save public land. He also directed fencing to stop resurfacing of huts and encroachments on recently retrieved plots. He directed adding these plots in LDA’s plots bank.