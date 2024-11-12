LDA Recovers 15 Kanal Land, Seals 137 Properties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday recovered 15 kanal of land in the LDA city and also sealed 137 properties during its on going operation against non-payment of commercialization fee
and illegal commercial activities.
According to official sources, teams carried out an operation at LDA City and removed encroachments obstructing the construction of Chenab Road. The operation resulted in the recovery of 15 kanals of land while five structures blocking the road were demolished.
The operation was supervised by Additional DG (UP) Mudasir Ahmed Shah. It was carried out by the Director of LDA City and Land Acquisition Collector. Heavy machinery, police, and the LDA Enforcement Squad participated in the operation.
Meanwhile, LDA teams carried out actions in various areas, sealing 137 properties and demolishing three illegal constructions.
The operation targeted several key areas, including Johar Town, Gulberg, New Garden Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Shadbagh, New Muslim Town and Canal Road.
In Johar Town, 51 properties were sealed for illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees. Similarly, in Gulberg and New Garden Town, 36 properties faced the same fate for similar violations. In Allama Iqbal Town, 30 properties were sealed for illegal commercial use.
In Shadbagh, three properties were partially demolished for construction without approved building plans. Furthermore, 20 properties in New Muslim Town and the Canal Road area were sealed for operating without paying due commercial fees or engaging in unauthorized commercial activities.
The sealed properties included a range of establishments, such as private schools, cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, clinics, salons, beauty parlors, chicken shops, service stations, estate offices, tire shops, and other commercial outlets.
Before taking action, multiple notices had been issued to these properties, and their owners were given ample time to comply with the regulations. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four booked on setting trash on fire41 seconds ago
-
Faculty and staff of LUMHS protest against villager’s demand for access road44 seconds ago
-
Danish Embassy, SDPI Carbon Markets Project to bridge knowledge gaps, foster collaborations: Ambassa ..1 minute ago
-
ASI suspended over corruption10 minutes ago
-
International University Fair held at SPS10 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid highlights BISP's success as West African Countries seek insights11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122’s role lauded in ensuring safety of people11 minutes ago
-
Dengue preventive measures reviewed11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi, ANP vow to address provincial rights, challenges11 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool for opening of top 12 university’s campuses in Karachi11 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen visits Wasa, reviews digital systems11 minutes ago
-
Authorities demolish 6 smog-emitting kilns11 minutes ago