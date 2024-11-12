LDA recovers 15 kanal land, seals 137 properties

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday recovered 15 kanal of land in the LDA city and also sealed 137 properties during its on going operation against non-payment of commercialization fee

and illegal commercial activities.

According to official sources, teams carried out an operation at LDA City and removed encroachments obstructing the construction of Chenab Road. The operation resulted in the recovery of 15 kanals of land while five structures blocking the road were demolished.

The operation was supervised by Additional DG (UP) Mudasir Ahmed Shah. It was carried out by the Director of LDA City and Land Acquisition Collector. Heavy machinery, police, and the LDA Enforcement Squad participated in the operation.

Meanwhile, LDA teams carried out actions in various areas, sealing 137 properties and demolishing three illegal constructions.

The operation targeted several key areas, including Johar Town, Gulberg, New Garden Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Shadbagh, New Muslim Town and Canal Road.

In Johar Town, 51 properties were sealed for illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees. Similarly, in Gulberg and New Garden Town, 36 properties faced the same fate for similar violations. In Allama Iqbal Town, 30 properties were sealed for illegal commercial use.

In Shadbagh, three properties were partially demolished for construction without approved building plans. Furthermore, 20 properties in New Muslim Town and the Canal Road area were sealed for operating without paying due commercial fees or engaging in unauthorized commercial activities.

The sealed properties included a range of establishments, such as private schools, cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, clinics, salons, beauty parlors, chicken shops, service stations, estate offices, tire shops, and other commercial outlets.

Before taking action, multiple notices had been issued to these properties, and their owners were given ample time to comply with the regulations. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman.