LDA Recovers Valuable Land, Seals 10 Properties
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) In a significant move to combat illegal encroachments, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA)
successfully reclaimed prime land in Sabzazar here on Tuesday.
The Housing and Town Planning wings conducted operations in Subzazar and Faisal Town,
targeting land mafia and illegal constructions. Led by Housing Four Director Yawar Work, teams cleared encroachments in Block H, reclaiming plots previously occupied by illegal occupiers.
A total of 32 kanals of land worth millions were freed from unlawful occupation and farming
activities in Block L of Sabzazar.
As part of the operation, unauthorized barriers and gates from various blocks in Sabzazar were demolished, and debris was cleared from vacant plots.
Encroachments around Sabzazar Hospital were also removed to restore public access.
Additionally, in Faisal Town, LDA teams sealed ten commercial properties for failing to comply with commercial regulations and for non-payment of fees. The sealed establishments included a hotel, pet food shop, tire shop, alloy rim shop, and others.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner One Asad-ul-Zaman and Director Town Planning Zone Three Sidra Tabassum. The LDA has committed to ongoing, impartial actions against illegal constructions and commercial buildings throughout the city.
