LDA Releases List Of Applicants For Plot Draw
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has officially released the lists of citizens who had applied for plots under the instalment-based scheme.
The applicants can now check their Names online through the LDA website lda.gop.pk.
According to LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, a total of 1,201 successful applicants have been selected for a draw. The lists are available for the Jubilee Town, Johar Town, and Tajpura Scheme. Specifically, there are 455 applications for Jubilee Town, 610 for Johar Town, and 136 for Tajpura Scheme.
In case of any objections, citizens can contact the helpline 0322-8888460 or reach out to the Director Housing Ten office for further clarification.
LDA is offering 90 plots in these schemes (Jubilee Town, Johar Town, and Tajpura Scheme) to citizens, which can be purchased in easy instalments over three years.
A computerized draw for the plots will be conducted on December 30 at 11 AM at Expo Center, Johar Town, in collaboration with PITB. Citizens are invited to participate in the draw, as stated by the LDA Director General.
The available plots include 5 Marla and 7 Marla residential plots, and payments can be made in 12 equal instalments over a span of three years.
Recent Stories
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA releases list of applicants for plot draw3 minutes ago
-
District administration holds Khuli Katcheri in Musazai3 minutes ago
-
Prince Asfandyar: A forgotten hero with enduring legacy3 minutes ago
-
LDA releases performance report of its Citizen Facilitation Centre3 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt extends hours for tax payments as crackdown begins from Jan 143 minutes ago
-
Police launches operation against criminals Involved in Narejo- Solangi clan clash53 minutes ago
-
Rs 90,000 fine imposed on vehicle for various violations1 hour ago
-
Gujar Khan police arrest three accused for killing citizen in private housing society1 hour ago
-
Khursheed Shah pays glowing tribute to late Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary1 hour ago
-
17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto observed in BISP offices1 hour ago
-
Shoro inspects ongoing development work at Sukkur Barrage1 hour ago
-
Gunjmandi police arrest two fireworks dealers1 hour ago