LDA releases list of applicants for plot draw

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has officially released the lists of citizens who had applied for plots under the instalment-based scheme.

The applicants can now check their Names online through the LDA website lda.gop.pk.

According to LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, a total of 1,201 successful applicants have been selected for a draw. The lists are available for the Jubilee Town, Johar Town, and Tajpura Scheme. Specifically, there are 455 applications for Jubilee Town, 610 for Johar Town, and 136 for Tajpura Scheme.

In case of any objections, citizens can contact the helpline 0322-8888460 or reach out to the Director Housing Ten office for further clarification.

LDA is offering 90 plots in these schemes (Jubilee Town, Johar Town, and Tajpura Scheme) to citizens, which can be purchased in easy instalments over three years.

A computerized draw for the plots will be conducted on December 30 at 11 AM at Expo Center, Johar Town, in collaboration with PITB. Citizens are invited to participate in the draw, as stated by the LDA Director General.

The available plots include 5 Marla and 7 Marla residential plots, and payments can be made in 12 equal instalments over a span of three years.