LDA Releases Performance Report Of Its Citizen Facilitation Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LDA releases performance report of its Citizen Facilitation Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The ongoing reforms at the Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) Citizen Facilitation Centre have shown remarkable progress in 2024 which received a total of 47,818 applications, with 46,909 of them successfully processed.

The LDA has released the annual performance report for the Citizen Facilitation Centre, highlighting the positive response from citizens.

A major milestone was achieved with the completion of the sifting of 65,246 property files, a significant accomplishment for the LDA. Out of these, 18,700 sifted files were processed at the Citizen Facilitation Centre. These files are being processed within 48 hours, ensuring quick and efficient services for the public.

The centre also issued 4,647 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and 613 completion certificates this year. Furthermore, 8,610 residential building plans were approved, facilitating the construction process for citizens.

Following the launch of the online building plan approval system under the special direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, 1,106 residential building plans were approved online, providing greater convenience.

In addition, the LDA Property Transfer Cell handled the transfer of 2,810 properties, further streamlining the property transaction process. A state-of-the-art Property Transfer Cell was established at the Citizen Facilitation Centre to enhance service quality.

The ongoing construction of a central monitoring system at the centre is progressing rapidly, and additional upgrades are planned to improve services further.

In his statement, DG LDA Tahir Farooq emphasized that the Citizen Facilitation Centre would continue to evolve to meet the needs of the public, ensuring greater convenience and efficiency for all citizens.

