LDA Releases Performance Report Of Its Citizen Facilitation Centre
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The ongoing reforms at the Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) Citizen Facilitation Centre have shown remarkable progress in 2024 which received a total of 47,818 applications, with 46,909 of them successfully processed.
The LDA has released the annual performance report for the Citizen Facilitation Centre, highlighting the positive response from citizens.
A major milestone was achieved with the completion of the sifting of 65,246 property files, a significant accomplishment for the LDA. Out of these, 18,700 sifted files were processed at the Citizen Facilitation Centre. These files are being processed within 48 hours, ensuring quick and efficient services for the public.
The centre also issued 4,647 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and 613 completion certificates this year. Furthermore, 8,610 residential building plans were approved, facilitating the construction process for citizens.
Following the launch of the online building plan approval system under the special direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, 1,106 residential building plans were approved online, providing greater convenience.
In addition, the LDA Property Transfer Cell handled the transfer of 2,810 properties, further streamlining the property transaction process. A state-of-the-art Property Transfer Cell was established at the Citizen Facilitation Centre to enhance service quality.
The ongoing construction of a central monitoring system at the centre is progressing rapidly, and additional upgrades are planned to improve services further.
In his statement, DG LDA Tahir Farooq emphasized that the Citizen Facilitation Centre would continue to evolve to meet the needs of the public, ensuring greater convenience and efficiency for all citizens.
Recent Stories
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA releases list of applicants for plot draw3 minutes ago
-
District administration holds Khuli Katcheri in Musazai3 minutes ago
-
Prince Asfandyar: A forgotten hero with enduring legacy3 minutes ago
-
LDA releases performance report of its Citizen Facilitation Centre3 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt extends hours for tax payments as crackdown begins from Jan 143 minutes ago
-
Police launches operation against criminals Involved in Narejo- Solangi clan clash53 minutes ago
-
Rs 90,000 fine imposed on vehicle for various violations1 hour ago
-
Gujar Khan police arrest three accused for killing citizen in private housing society1 hour ago
-
Khursheed Shah pays glowing tribute to late Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary1 hour ago
-
17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto observed in BISP offices1 hour ago
-
Shoro inspects ongoing development work at Sukkur Barrage1 hour ago
-
Gunjmandi police arrest two fireworks dealers1 hour ago