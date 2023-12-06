Open Menu

LDA Removes Encroachments, Demolishes Several Illegal Constructions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the teams of TEPA and Town Planning Wing LDA conducted a mega operation in the vicinity of Main Boulevard Garden Town and Gulberg, here on Wednesday.

In the five hours long operation, more than a dozen properties around Main Boulevard Garden Town and Barkat Market were sealed, encroachments were removed from more than 24 properties. During the operation, more than a dozen private offices, plazas, private banks, marquees, and restaurants were sealed over violating parking rules.

The teams cleared encroachments from various plazas and parking area outside the offices. During the operation, encroachments were also removed from the parking area of Asia Center, Ibrahim Center, Salar Center, Al-Qadir Plaza and others located on Main Boulevard Garden Town. Encroachments built in the basement of commercial plazas and offices, cafes and other established on the space reserved for parking were also demolished.

Later, TEPA and Town Planning Wing LDA carried out another joint operation in the vicinity of Mehmood Kasuri Road Gulberg and removed several encroachments and sealed the properties over parking rules violations.

In the 3 hours long operation, at Mehmood Kasuri Road Gulberg and surrounding roads, encroachments were removed from commercial properties. Encroachments from the parking area of well-known coffee shops, food chains, restaurants, shopping malls, hotels and others established on Mehmood Kasuri Road Gulberg were cleared. Encroachments were removed from the parking area of hotels, restaurants and cafe shops. Famous restaurant located on the main road was also sealed, temporary encroachments were removed. Offices built in parking area, kitchen, seating areas were also demolished.

Several notices for corrective measures were issued to these properties prior to the operation.

On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA and TEPA are conducting a grand operation against those who violate the parking rules across the city. Officers of Director Parking and Enforcement, TEPA, Director PHS, Town Planning, Enforcement Wing, and officers of TEPA conducted the operation. Police and heavy machinery of LDA enforcement wing provided assistance in the operation.

