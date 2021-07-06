UrduPoint.com
LDA Retrieve Plots From Land Grabbers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:38 AM

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

Development Authority (LDA) during its ongoing drive against land grabbers, retrieved several plots located on prime locations of Johar Town worth tens of millions of rupees on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Development Authority (LDA) during its ongoing drive against land grabbers, retrieved several plots located on prime locations of Johar Town worth tens of millions of rupees on Monday.

According to LDA spokesman, special squad of LDA Enforcement Wing and Directorate of Housing VII headed by Muazzam Rasheed initiated operation with the help of police in J-3 Block of Johar Town and retrieved plot no 477-E.

Meanwhile, five other plots bearing numbers 71 to 75 in H-1 Block also were vacated after a successful operation.

The spokesman added that market price of these plots was estimated intens of millions of rupees each.

More Stories From Pakistan

