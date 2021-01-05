LDA retrieves 15 plots from illegal occupation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Estate Management Directorate I & II staff retrieved 15 plots worth millions of rupees from illegal occupants in separate operations in Johar Town and Mustafa Town schemes on Tuesday.

In Johar Town, the LDA staff retrieved possession of plot No 235, Block E-1, after it had been cancelled by the Commission for Bonafide purchasers.

A single storey house had been constructed on the plot by the occupants. The LDA staff evicted the residents and sealed the house and took over its possession.

A commercial plot No 84 R1, situated on Main Road Johar Town, had also been cancelled.

The service station set up on the plot was demolished during the operation and it's possession was taken over by the LDA. The staff also thwarted the attempt to occupy plot No 374F-1, measuring seven marlas, and demolished the structures constructed on it.

On the other hand, the staff of Estate Management Directorate II conducted an operation against illegal occupants in Mustafa Town scheme and salvaged 12 plots worth million of rupees. The staff took over possession of two plots No 261 and 469 in Ahmed Yar Block, nine plots No 447, 474, 109, 497, 516, 520, 350, 351 and 391A in Shahbaz Block and one plot No 355 in Abbas Block.