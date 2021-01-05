UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LDA Retrieves 15 Plots Worth Millions Of Rupees

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 10:16 PM

LDA retrieves 15 plots worth millions of rupees

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorates I & II reclaimed 15 plots worth millions of rupees during operations in Johar Town and Mustafa Town schemes on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorates I & II reclaimed 15 plots worth millions of rupees during operations in Johar Town and Mustafa Town schemes on Tuesday.

According to LDA spokesperson,the LDA staff retrieved possession of plot number 235, Block E-1, at Johar Town after it had been canceled by the Commission for bonafide purchasers.

A single story house was constructed at this plot by the occupants. The LDA staff evicted the residents and sealed the house and took over its possession.

A commercial plot number 84 block R1, situated in Johar Town had also been canceled.

The service station set up at the plot was demolished during the operation and it's possession was taken over by LDA. The LDA staff also thwarted an attempt to occupy plot number 374F-1, measuring seven marlas, and demolished the structures constructed on it.

The staff of Estate Management Directorate II conducted a grand operation against illegal occupantsin Mustafa Town scheme and salvaged 12 plots worth million of rupees. The staff took over possessionof two plots No. 261 and 469 in Ahmed Yar Block, nine plots No. 447, 474, 109, 497, 516, 520, 350, 351 and 391A in Shahbaz Block and one plot No. 355 in Abbas Block.

Related Topics

Lahore Million

Recent Stories

US manufacturers power through December Covid surg ..

5 minutes ago

US COVID-19 Relief Package to Keep US Deficit Over ..

5 minutes ago

US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on Chinese Firm, ..

5 minutes ago

Indian forces committing unprecedented brutalities ..

8 minutes ago

Five kilns sealed running without zigzag technolog ..

8 minutes ago

PBC announces election results of winning members

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.