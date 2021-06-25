LDA retrieves 195 shops worth Rs 2bln

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Estate Management staff on Friday retrieved 195 shops worth Rs 2 billion from illegal occupants in Jinnah market Quaid-e-Azam Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Estate Management staff on Friday retrieved 195 shops worth Rs 2 billion from illegal occupants in Jinnah market Quaid-e-Azam Town.

According to an LDA spokesperson here, the Authority conducted operation against these illegal occupants who illegally occupied these shops since 30 year.

These shops were under ownership of the LDA, the LDA has been given the opportunity to the shop keepers many times to vacant the shops and served notices many time in this regard.

During the operation, police officials and enforcement squad were present.