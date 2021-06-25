UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LDA Retrieves 195 Shops Worth Rs 2bln

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:33 PM

LDA retrieves 195 shops worth Rs 2bln

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Estate Management staff on Friday retrieved 195 shops worth Rs 2 billion from illegal occupants in Jinnah market Quaid-e-Azam Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Estate Management staff on Friday retrieved 195 shops worth Rs 2 billion from illegal occupants in Jinnah market Quaid-e-Azam Town.

According to an LDA spokesperson here, the Authority conducted operation against these illegal occupants who illegally occupied these shops since 30 year.

These shops were under ownership of the LDA, the LDA has been given the opportunity to the shop keepers many times to vacant the shops and served notices many time in this regard.

During the operation, police officials and enforcement squad were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Market From Billion

Recent Stories

20 minutes ago

SOPs to prevent COVID helpful to contain diarrohea ..

1 minute ago

Minority's delegation calls on KP Law Minister

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court again rejects written apology of ..

1 minute ago

PDMA KP prepares Monsoon contingency plan

5 minutes ago

Mahira murder case: Court sends accused to jail on ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.