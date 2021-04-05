LDA retrieves 2 plot in Johar Town

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Estate Management-I squad Monday retrieved two plots worth millions of rupees from illegal occupants in Johar Town area.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority retrieved plot number 373 and 476 in block C, Johar Town, and demolished all illegal structures on the plots.

During the operation, police officials and enforcement squad were also present.