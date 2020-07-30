LDA retrieves 2 plots in Gujjarpura scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate-II on Wednesday retrieved two plots worth millions of rupees from land grabbers in Gujjarpura scheme.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority retrieved plots number 330 and 331, one kanal each, in Block C from the scheme.

The land grabbers had developed illegal construction on the plots.