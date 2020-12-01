UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LDA Retrieves 3 Plots In Johar Town

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

LDA retrieves 3 plots in Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate-I staff on Tuesday retrieved three plots worth millions of rupees in Johar Town.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority retrieved a one-kanal plot number 265 in block F-I and demolished structure on it.

The LDA also retrieved plot number 52 in block C and plot no 52 in block D and demolished the walls constructed around the plots.

Moreover, the LDA demolished four illegal constructed gates in block H-III at Johar Town.

