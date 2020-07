LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate-I staff retrieved three plots from illegal occupants in 'K' block of Johar Town on Wednesday.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority retrieved PlotNo. 118, 121 and 122 worth millions of rupees, each five marla,were reclaimed as a result of the operation.