LDA Retrieves 31-kanal State Land

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 07:10 PM

LDA retrieves 31-kanal state land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate squad Sunday retrieved 31-kanal commercial state land from land grabbers in Township area of the city.

According to a spokesperson here, the Authority retrieved the land worth Rs 2 billion at Civic Centre Township.

The land grabbers had made illegal construction on plot and many shanties were also established there.

The police were also present during the action and the LDA got registered an FIR [first information report] against the land grabbers.

More Stories From Pakistan

